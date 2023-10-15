A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Saturday evening in the municipality of Oss, in the province of Noord-Brabant, Omroep Brabant reported. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The perpetrator fled the scene.

The shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Schadewijkstraat. After being shot, the victim allegedly staggered towards the Jumbo supermarket on Kardinaal De Jongstraat to seek help before being taken to the hospital, according to the local broadcaster.

Op de Kardinaal de Jongstraat in #Oss is een 15-jarige jongen neergeschoten. Hij is gewond naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. We doen onderzoek en hebben de locatie van het schietincident ruim afgezet voor sporen. De dader is in onbekende richting gevlucht. pic.twitter.com/SFjo4sdncg — Politie Eenheid Oost-Brabant (@POL_OostBrabant) October 14, 2023

"The perpetrator fled in an unknown direction," the police stated. The crime scene was cordoned off for forensic investigation.

The police ask witnesses or anyone with relevant camera footage to come forward.