Violence associated with football, both inside and surrounding stadiums, has escalated in recent years. Researchers from Bureau Beke concluded that this is because football clubs in the Netherlands have not significantly invested in security policies and aimed instead for more hospitality. The study was commissioned by the Dutch police and looked into modern football-related violence, identifying its shortcomings and potential solutions.

The authors of “Van voetbalrellen leren” (“Learning from football riots”) observe that, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, several years passed with minimal football violence in and around stadiums. This led to some neglect in security policies. This neglect was exacerbated as many professional football organizations (BVOs) faced financial challenges during the Covid-19 crisis.

The study included feedback from 51 police experts. Their insights painted a picture of football-related confrontations being more violent and extreme than before. "Football violence today has several characteristics which, especially when combined, place a great burden on security organizations, particularly the police," the report stated.

One concerning trend is the emergence of 'new recruits': predominantly young individuals, most under 25. "In terms of location in the stadium, the new recruits often join the ultras (...) who have a more open character and take care of the atmosphere in the stadium. Here they often make use of fireworks." This group, often dressed in black and using banners to hide those igniting fireworks, commonly wears hoods or balaclavas during confrontations. They tend to avoid communication with police and security coordinators, even when arrested and questioned.

Some interviewees also identified a link between football supporters and organized crime, suggesting undue influence on clubs and club officials.

The report included several recommendations. The principle of “hospitable accessible football” should be replaced by "safe football, with a reasonable demand on police deployment." Practical measures might include stationing local police officers in stadiums to identify local problem youth and investing in both the quality and quantity of stewards. Furthermore, a system should be introduced that ties a season ticket (SCC) to an ID card and implements a registration requirement for those traveling with fan buses to away games.