The Netherlands men’s football team was beaten by France in the Johan Cruijff arena on Friday in a qualifier for the European Championships of 2024. A Kylian Mbappe double gave France the lead. Quilindschy Hartman scored for Oranje.

Manager Ronald Koeman gave two people their Oranje debut in the starting lineup. Feyenoord Left-Back Hartman and Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen got their first taste of international football. France knew that a win would officially qualify them for the Euros.

Just like in the first match between the two sides, France took the lead within ten minutes of the game starting. Jonathan Clauss crossed the ball for Kylian Mbappe to side-foot home.

Oranje missed a huge opportunity to equalize midway through the first half. Denzel Dumfries pulled the back perfectly for Joey Veerman, but the midfielder's effort sailed over the goal.

Despite Didier Deschamp's side dominating possession, the Netherlands caused the most danger. A shot from Xavi Simons from the edge of the area forced France goalkeeper Mike Maignan to palm it out, and Hartman was also close to a goal when the goalkeeper spilled his shot before sprinting to gather it before it went over the line.

Mbappe doubled France’s lead with a moment of pure brilliance after 53 minutes played. The Paris Saint Germain winger received the ball from Adrien Rabiot before curling it first time straight into the top corner.

Koeman debuted another two players in the second half when Jeremie Frimpong and Mickey van de Ven came on. It was a debutant that got Oranje back into the game in Hartman. He played a one-two with Steven Bergwijn, who had not long been on the pitch before surprising Maignan by shooting when the goalkeeper expected a cross. It was the first goal France have conceded in this qualifying campaign.

It was the only real moment of danger that the Netherlands could create in the second half, and France took back control after the goal. Mbappe nearly scored another beautiful goal in the 89th minute, but this time, his effort came back off the crossbar.

France are now qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer. Oranje has a vital match on Monday against Greece, who are now three points ahead having beaten the Republic of Ireland, with the Dutch having played a game less.