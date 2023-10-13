The Public Prosecution Service (OM) no longer suspects nurse Theodoor V. from Veenhuizen of involvement in the deaths of some of his Covid-19 patients in the Wilhelmina Hospital Assen (WZA). The authorities are still investigating his involvement in several other cases, the OM wrote in a letter to surviving relatives, RTV Drenthe reported.

The OM will soon inform the surviving relatives in which of the two groups their loved ones fell. The family can choose whether they’d like that information by letter or in a conversation with the OM.

Sebas Diekstra, the victim lawyer representing several relatives in this case, confirmed that his clients received the letter. “The recent period has been challenging and uncertain for these relatives. It was often a roller coaster, with a suspect who has been released and the medical documents not being shared with the OM,” Diekstra told the broadcaster. “They especially hope that more clarity will now become available about the death of their loved ones.”

The police arrested Theodoor V. in April after he allegedly told colleagues at the GGZ Drenthe that he played a role in the deaths of his patients at the WZA’s lung department during the coronavirus pandemic. The OM suspected him of involvement in the deaths of around 20 patients. He is no longer in custody but is still a suspect.