The former nurse who is suspected of involvement in the premature deaths of 20 patients was released from custody by the Noord-Nederland court on Thursday. The court said the evidence behind the accusations are not strong enough to justify extending the pretrial detention of Theodoor V., who worked at the Wilehelmina Hospital in Assen.

The 31-year-old man worked as a pulmonary nurse at the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. Without instructions from a doctor, the suspect performed medical procedures on patients who he believed were terminally ill and suffering severely, alleged the Public Prosecution Service (OM). He was taken into custody on April 17.

The Noord-Nederland court's council chamber previously ruled that the evidence was strong enough to continue to keep him in custody. This was mainly due to the incriminating statements that he himself allegedly made to employees at a mental healthcare facility in Drenthe. He spoke about the deaths in the hospital in conversations with mental healthcare workers.

Investigators and prosecutors continued to develop their case while the man was in custody, but further research has not yet led to "concrete cases" where the premature death of "one or more patients" can be linked to the suspect. For that reason, the same council chamber ruled in favor of releasing him on Thursday.

The Public Prosecution Service said that potential witnesses will be interviewed in the near future. The investigation into medical records is still ongoing, the OM stated. It is expected that a "preliminary estimate" can be made at the end of June. The Public Prosecution Service is considering appealing against the council chamber's decision.

Attorney Sébas Diekstra, who represents several families of possible victims, said on behalf of his clients that they still have many unanswered questions. "The uncertainty about how their loved one died really eats away at them," he stated. News that the court released the man who may have been involved in their relatives' deaths "makes the whole situation even more complex" for them.

The Wilhelmina Hospital also said it still supports the decision to press charges against the former nurse. Filing a criminal report was "a good step," and the hospital noted that the investigation into the deaths is still ongoing, and that the man is still considered a suspect in the case.

"Our thoughts now are first with the next of kin, with whom feelings of insecurity will be strengthened. That also applies to ourselves. We have the same questions. Did something criminal happen and how?" a spokesperson said.

The hospital is maintaining continuous contact with next of kin by e-mail and telephone. "We can't give answers, but we can provide support," she said.