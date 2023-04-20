A nurse arrested on Monday is suspected of involvement in the deaths of 24 patients during the coronavirus pandemic who were admitted to the Wilhelmina Hospital in Assen, a relative of one of the victims told AD. The 30-year-old man from Noordenveld worked in the hospital’s pulmonology department, where Covid-19 patients were being treated. He was brought before an examining magistrate on Thursday who ordered the former nurse to remain in custody for at least two more weeks while the investigation continues, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

“My father passed away in the hospital in April 2020. So we thought of pneumonia as a result of coronavirus. A lot was still unclear at the time. It was the beginning of the pandemic. Now, three years later, the police suddenly called my 72-year-old mother yesterday with this news. We are still reeling from the emotion,” the relative said. “I have heard from the officers that there are 24 deaths that they are investigating.”

“Of course, we asked what happened, how the man did it, but they can’t say anything about it yet,” the relative continued. “It is also not certain that my father was killed by that man, but the fact that he is in the investigation means that something is going on.”

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced the arrest on Thursday, only saying that the man was suspected of involvement in the deaths of multiple patients and that he was arrested after a police investigation prompted by a report filed by the hospital.

The man was being kept in restricted custody. That means that he can only have contact with his lawyers. It also means that the authorities are limited in what they can say about the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Prosecutors have not yet announced the exact charges that the man will face.

The victim’s relative has no idea who the suspect is, they told AD. “You assume that your father is in good hands there in a hospital, not thinking of who is walking around there. But, this will have consequences for the hospital. We are looking into what steps we can take.”