The municipality of Amsterdam will object to the nature permit for Schiphol Airport. Alderman Hester van Buren has announced that she will implement a motion from the PvdD, which calls on the municipal executives to object “formally and publicly” to the permit. That motion received support from the majority of the municipal council.

Last month, Schiphol received a permit from outgoing Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal, allowing 500,000 take-offs and landings. From November 2024, the airport must cut down to 452,0500 flight movements per year.

Initially, the alderman did not see any point in filing an objection because, “in principle, one government does not litigate against another.” However, after an earlier discussion of the motion, Van Buren “got thinking,” she explained. The council particularly disagrees that the permit states 500,000 flights instead of the agreed reduction to 452,500 flights. “It is clear to the council that Schiphol will have to shrink.”

It is not yet known when exactly the municipality will submit the objection. It must happen before November 7, a spokesperson for the alderman said.