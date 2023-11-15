It remains to be seen whether the American airline JetBlue will be allowed to continue flying to and from Schiphol. The decision to suspend the downsizing of Schiphol does not automatically mean that everything will return to the old way, said slot coordinator Hugo Thomassen of Airport Coordination Netherlands (ACNL), the organization responsible for the distribution of slots.

Slots give airlines the right to take off or land at a certain time. Schiphol determines how many slots can be allocated, but companies do not always make optimal use of that right. If an airline has used more than 80 percent of its allocated slots, it built up a historical right to be allowed to fly again the following season. According to the rules, an airline that uses less than 80 percent of its allocated slots will lose those rights.

As a newcomer to Schiphol, JetBlue was one of the airlines in danger of losing its take-off and landing rights because it had built up no historical rights. Out of anger about this, the company urged the American government to retaliate against Dutch companies, especially KLM. On Monday, the American Ministry of Transport, the European Commission, and the Dutch government discussed the issue in Brussels. The outcome was that the Dutch government suspended the downsizing plans for Schiphol for the time being.

The big question is whether that will return peace. It remains to be determined which airlines will be allowed to continue flying at Schiphol in the near future. Last summer, there were 293,000 slots available at Schiphol, but only 290,000 were used. It is still unclear whether Schiphol will decide to return to 293,000 slots or use 290,000 slots next summer. In the first case, space will become available for newcomers like JetBlue, according to Thomassen, otherwise not. Schiphol must make a decision about this in the coming weeks.

Amsterdam disappointed by decision to scrap downsizing plans

The municipality of Amsterdam is disappointed with the Cabinet’s decision to suspend the planned flight reduction to 460,000 per year at Schiphol next summer. “Due to the Cabinet’s decision, taken under American and European pressure, there will be no reduction in the number of flights at Schiphol for the time being. That was an express wish of local residents, the Amsterdam council, and Schiphol. As a result, the inconvenience for the environment remains, making aviation more sustainable is being put on the back burner, and there is no legal recovery for locals,” said Amsterdam alderman Hester van Buren (Air and Seaport).

The municipality hopes that a new Cabinet will work on shrinking the airport. “Amsterdam continues to advocate for fewer flights and fewer emissions. Times have changed, and the urgency for the climate and living environment is too great.”

The municipality of Aalsmeer, which borders Schiphol, is also disappointed and angry. “The quality of life, protection against noise pollution, and protection against health hazards for the residents of Aalsmere and other locals, therefore, seem to take second or third priority. Relations between the U.S. and the EU are apparently a higher priority,” the mayor, aldermen, and municipal council said in a joint response.