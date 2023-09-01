The aviation sector criticized the plan presented on Friday by the outgoing Cabinet to reduce the number of flights from Schiphol airport and reduce noise pollution. On the other hand, environmental organizations have voiced their dissatisfaction with the plan, arguing that it falls short of what is needed to reduce noise pollution.

Outgoing Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Mark Harbers presented on Friday the plans of the Cabinet to reduce the number of flights at Schiphol Airport to reduce noise pollution. Starting from 2024, the Amsterdam airport will be allowed 452,000 flight movements per year, as opposed to the initial plan of 440,000. Currently, up to 500,000 flights are permitted annually. The Cabinet submitted the plan to the European Commission on Friday for consultation.

"Aviation brings many wonderful things to the Netherlands, provided that attention is also paid to the negative effects for the people living around the airport," Harbers said. "Today we present the measures that can be implemented in 2024 to reduce noise pollution, as announced last year."

This comes amid long-standing violations by the airport of its environmental permit regarding noise pollution. The Netherlands is also aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of a global effort to combat climate change, and the aviation industry is known for its significant environmental impact.

The aviation sector has expressed its dissatisfaction with the plan. KLM called the plan "unnecessary" and harmful to the Netherlands. “Unfortunately, today the Dutch cabinet announced the government’s intention to drastically cut the number of flights operating at the Dutch airport Schiphol. In so doing, the minister is opting to focus one-sidedly on capacity reduction as a goal in itself. We find this incomprehensible. This is not about the number of flight movements but about reducing noise. The noise targets can be achieved in a better way that would really benefit local residents, the climate, airlines and the Dutch economy,” KLM stated.

KLM has plans to achieve noise reduction targets with the current number of flights. “We can accomplish this if given the space to do so. Our plan will achieve the targets while ensuring the more rapid renewal of our aircraft, supporting cleaner, quieter and more efficient flight operations."

KLM CEO Marjan Rintel said “it is hard to imagine such a drastic decision being taken by an outgoing government, while the Dutch House of Representatives is set to vote on 12 September about which files are to be declared controversial. As an outgoing minister, you don’t mind the shop by closing it!”

Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer told ANP that the plan was a "very unwise decision" and shows “that the government completely ignores the substantiated and validated reasoning we have provided for a better solution to reducing noise nuisance."

Nature organizations have expressed their disappointment with the plan. “With 452,000 flights, aviation remains extremely large and causes a lot of nuisance. This is no longer possible in a country as densely populated as NL,” wrote Natuur&Milieu in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Vandaag maakt het kabinet het max aantal vluchten voor Schiphol bekend. Wij zijn teleurgesteld over de afzwakking.

Met 452.000 vluchten blijft de luchtvaart extreem groot en zorgt het voor veel overlast. Dat kan niet meer in een land zo dichtbevolkt als NLhttps://t.co/yxPtKyZwAM — Natuur & Milieu (@NatuurenMilieu) September 1, 2023

Greenpeace said the plan is “insufficient.” “Once again the airline industry is being held to ransom, while a smaller Schiphol is desperately needed. It fits a trend, where the government protects big polluting companies and citizens and the climate pay the price,” the organization wrote on X.