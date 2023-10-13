Of the 29 parties that submitted a candidate list for the Tweede Kamer elections in November, 26 parties will be on the ballot. The Electoral Council approved their registration on Friday.

The parties "Jezus Leeft", "Partij voor de Ontwikkeling", and an independent list by Geert Sterenborg were rejected. They did not gather enough supporting statements.

The VVD was the largest party in the 2021 elections and therefore is listed first on the ballot. D66 is second, GroenLinks-PvdA is third, and the PVV is fourth. "Belang van Nederland", the party of MP Wybren van Haga, is participating for the first time and is listed as number 18. "Nieuw Sociaal Contract" by Pieter Omtzigt is listed as number 19.

The elections for the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, are set for November 22. A total of 37 parties participated in the previous elections in 2021, and 17 parties won one or more seats in the Tweede Kamer.

The complete list for the parliamentary elections on November 22