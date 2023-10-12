The police arrested an 18-year-old man from Rijswijk on Wednesday for threatening a tram passenger in The Hague with a machete in July. The police identified the suspect after sharing his photo on the crime program Team West.

Another suspect was arrested shortly after the incident. The men are accused of attempted manslaughter.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at the Hollands Spoor station in The Hague. The victim walked off tram 9 and saw two young men walking towards them. The two suspects pulled large machetes from their trouser legs and waved them at the victim. “Fortunately, the victim avoided the knives and ran away,” the police said.

Investigators found the two machetes in a trash can at the station. The police arrested the first suspect some time ago, but the second young man escaped detection until the police shared his photo on Team West on Tuesday. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The man was in custody for questioning on Thursday. He is suspected of attempted manslaughter.