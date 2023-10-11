Netherlands residents can expect to find their cars and bikes covered in a thin layer of sand as a Sahara dust cloud crosses the country on Wednesday and Thursday. The dust will also be in the air after Thursday but in lower concentrations.

The concentration of Sahara dust in Dutch skies is very high on Wednesday and Thursday at over 120 micrograms per cubic meter at an altitude of three kilometers, scientist Mark Parrington told Hart van Nederland. Netherlands residents planning to wash their cars can best wait a few days.

Our #CopernicusAtmosphere regional ensemble dust forecast at 3000m from 10 October shows progress of long-range transport of #SaharanDust to N Europe, crossing Ireland, UK, France, Benelux countries, Germany and further east over the coming days.



▶️https://t.co/rjCVvmHAq0 https://t.co/RSMecOYQpG pic.twitter.com/EcHTEmfr90 — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) October 10, 2023

Sand and dust from the Sahara desert end up in the atmosphere through sandstorms and are then blown to Europe by the wind, Weer.nl weatherman Dennis Wilt explained. “The sand sometimes travels thousands of kilometers. Sometimes, it even crosses the ocean to America.”

#Copernicus for #AirQuality monitoring



A #SaharanDust storm is pushing its way across Europe



Our #CopernicusAtmosphere Monitoring Service is monitoring the event



Check out the dust transport via the new #CAMS interface https://t.co/Dwf4IOhHjF



⬇️Data from 9 to 12 Oct pic.twitter.com/6PEaCMG1ka — Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) October 10, 2023

Earlier this year, a team of international scientists, including Jan-Berend Stuut of the Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ), discovered that the Sahara dust cloud plays a role in reducing global warming. The dust helps absorb methane from the atmosphere. Methane is a greenhouse gas that causes 30 times as much warming as CO2.