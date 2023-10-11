The police are investigating several suspicious deaths at the Cleijenborch nursing home in the Zeeland village of Colijnsplaat between 2019 and 2023. The large-scale investigation focuses on whether a staff member played a role in the deaths of these clients, PZC reports based on its own investigation.

The police launched the investigation before the summer. Investigators have extensively questioned employees and former employees of Cleijenborch in recent weeks.

According to PZC, Cleijenborch staff noticed that a colleague was remarkably often the last person present before residents died in a department where elderly people with dementia live. Employees discussed their suspicions among themselves, and the signals eventually reached the management. The Cleijenborch management suspended the employee in question in March, asked an external agency to conduct an integrity investigation into the employee, and informed the Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate.

The initial investigation results prompted Cleijenborg to report their suspicions to the police. The police are now investigating whether the caregiver in question had a hand in several deaths. The caregiver has not yet been designated as a suspect and has not been arrested.

The police and Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed the investigation to PZC but would make no further comments. “The police investigation is mainly aimed at determining whether criminal offenses have been committed and whether we can link a suspect to them. If this is the case - and criminal offenses may have been committed - then the investigation will continue. If not, it will be closed,” a police spokesperson said.

Jolanda Meijer, director of Stichting Ouderenzorg Noord-Beveland, which includes Cleijenborch, also wouldn’t give the newspaper further details. “A lot of investigation is still being done. I am not allowed to and cannot provide more information. Of course, I realize that this raises questions. But I will only be able to provide more information when it is possible.” Cleijenborch has informed employees, clients, and their family members of the situation, she said.

About 80 senior citizens live at Cleijenborch. They have dementia or physical disabilities. The institution also provides care and domestic help for people living at home. The care facility employs about 130 people.