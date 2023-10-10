Three suspects were arrested and dozens of taxi cars were seized in an investigation into tax fraud, money laundering, and unfair competition involving taxi transport at Schiphol airport, the financial crimes inspectorate FIOD announced on Monday.

The investigation was a joint effort by the FIOD, Amsterdam police, Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Investigation Service of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT).

Searches were conducted at five residences and four business premises in Amsterdam. The suspects, three men aged 29, 31, and 33 from Amsterdam and Assendelft, are currently under interrogation. “The investigation does not rule out more arrests of people and seizures,” the FIOD stated.

The investigation was initiated after "a striking number of irregularities" were observed among individual taxi drivers, all of whom drove for the same company and had vehicles registered with rental firms. After banks reported unusual transactions related to these companies, the FIOD investigation found that a significant portion of the turnover was transferred to private and business accounts, sent to foreign accounts, or withdrawn as cash, all without an apparent business justification.

The investigation found that the involved companies likely submitted false sales tax returns, evading over one million euros in sales tax, which was then laundered. A significant portion of the earnings paid to the drivers was possibly hidden from tax authorities.

In addition, there is suspicion of forgery in the application for 290,000 euros of coronavirus support during the pandemic.

The full scope of the fraud is still being determined.