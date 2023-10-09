The theater company Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) launched an independent investigation into possible transgressive behavior in the workplace. A spokesperson for the company confirmed this on Monday following a report in the Volkskrant. A post on Instagram by actress Hélène Devos prompted this investigation.

Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, formerly known as Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam, is the country's largest venue for performances ranging from plays and music theatre to modern dance. It is located in the theatre building on Leidseplein in Amsterdam.

A week ago, Devos posted a message on Instagram announcing her decision to leave the theater after 13 years. She wrote that she had witnessed "serious mental and physical abuse." Whenever she raised these issues over the years, she claimed to have been "aggressively pushed back." A discussion then took place between the actress and the theater's management, leading Devos to reverse her decision to leave. She is also cooperating with the investigation.

The independent investigation at ITA is being conducted by Verinorm, a research firm specializing in social safety, crime, and integrity. The general director, Clayde Menso, described it in the Volkskrant as "a person-oriented investigation based on conversations with those involved, focusing on the question: what actually happened?"

Regarding Devos and her post, Menso expressed his surprise in the newspaper, stating that there had been ongoing discussions with her for some time. He said he believes that it is essential for the investigation to also address "how we, as an organization, handled those complaints."

Amsterdam Stadsschouwburg and Toneelgroep Amsterdam merged in 2018 and have operated since under the name Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA).