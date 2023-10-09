The Breda man arrested at the Media Park in Hilversum on September 6th had shown up at a building shared by several media companies with a knife and a firearm. He told the security guard he wanted to kill Tim Hofman, BNNVARA confirmed on Monday. As far as the media company knows, the man had no explosives.

The incident happened at a building on Wim T. Schippersplein shared by BNNVARA, NTR, VPRO, and Human. The companies informed its employees about the incident on Monday morning, following reports by Panorama on Friday that a man had been arrested there a month ago and was still in custody. “We are not aware of any information about explosives that the man may have carried, as was suggested in the media on Friday,” BNNVARA said.

According to the company, the man arrived at the building early on Wednesday, September 6, and tried to make an appointment with Hofman through reception. “That did not work.” He returned at around 6:00 p.m. and told the security guard that he was there to kill the BOOS maker and presenter.

The security guard immediately called the police and led the man outside, where the police arrested him. He is still in custody. The man had a bag with him containing a firearm and a knife, BNNVARA said.

“Our first concern is for Tim, the security guard, and reception employee in question, and the BOOS editorial team,” said Lonneke van der Zee, general manager of BNNVARA. “They have received the help they need to cope with this. It is disgusting that we have had to deal with such a serious incident. That makes a big impression on all of us.”

According to the media company, the man is not an employee or former employee and has no apparent connections with BNNVARA or any other broadcasters. The man has never been in a BOOS broadcast or the subject of discussion there. His motives are unclear.

“The suspect is awaiting a trial expected to start late in December,” BNNVARA said.