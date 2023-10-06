A 41-year-old man from Breda was arrested at the Media Park in Hilversum on September 6 for making a bomb threat and has been in custody since, Panorama reported after inquiries to the police and media companies involved.

The incident happened around the NET3 building of BNNVARA and NTR. Neither the police nor BNNVARA would tell Panorama whether the suspect actually had explosives on him or whether any Media Park employees were threatened.

The police confirmed the arrest, that the man had been arraigned, and that he was still in custody. But spokesperson Lieke van der Plas would tell Panorama little else. “The investigation is still ongoing,” she said. “In the context of the investigation, we cannot elaborate further on this matter.”

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) only confirmed that the man is in pre-trial detention. A spokesperson from BNNVARA told Panorama that they would not comment on the matter.