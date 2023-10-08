For those who would like to arrive faster in Copenhagen to see the breathtaking architecture or eat delicious cinnamon buns, can look forward to the new rail connection of the Danish Railways (DSB). That's because DSB is planning a direct train between Amsterdam and Copenhagen in 2026. This schedule will begin in mid-December 2025, Treinreiziger.nl reports.

The goal of the Danish railroad is to create better international rail connectivity. This is because until now there have been few direct international train connections to and from Denmark. So far, there are only direct trains to Stockholm and Hamburg. DSB sees this as an opportunity to expand its international services. In the future, more direct trains are to run to European capitals, such as Amsterdam, Berlin, and Prague.

The development of direct train connections between Amsterdam and Copenhagen is also intended to make travel to the Danish capital less of an odyssey. Currently, train travelers have to change trains at least twice, in Osnabrück and Hamburg, to arrive in Copenhagen. That's a 10.5-hour train ride for travelers. With the direct train, the train trip should be limited to 9.5 hours.

"For many people, that will still be very long, but with the elimination of changing trains, the threshold for people who would like to travel will be much lower," says Treinreiziger.nl editor Hildebrand van Kuijeren. In his opinion, this direct connection is not only of interest to Dutch travelers who want to go to the Danish capital but also to travelers whose destination is Hamburg.

Van Kuijeren views the Danish venture with much enthusiasm. After all, instead of building on high-speed lines, the DSB is first trying to make effective use of the existing rail network. “As far as I am concerned, direct connections from the Netherlands to Prague and Munich, and preferably also Warsaw, should also be created,” says Van Kuijeren.