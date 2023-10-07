The police arrested three minors for a shooting incident in the village of Berlicum in Noord-Brabant on Friday night. The perpetrators are two 16-year-old boys from Rosmalen and Berlicum and a 17-year-old boy from Den Bosch. However, it is unclear if there were any casualties and what type of weapon was fired.

We onderzoeken een conflict tussen twee groepen jongeren op het Braakven in #Berlicum. Daarbij is geschoten, nog onbekend met wat voor soort wapen. Niemand raakte zover bekend gewond, twee minderjarige verdachten zijn aangehouden. Tips? Bel 0900-8844 of 0800-7000 (anoniem). pic.twitter.com/MGAnXz5SDI — Politie Eenheid Oost-Brabant (@POL_OostBrabant) October 6, 2023

Around 1:30 a.m., the police received a report about a shooting that took place near an elementary school. The shooting allegedly took place between two groups of underage youths. The police found two scooters on the cycle path next to the elementary school. According to Omroep Brabant, one of the scooters was confiscated by the police. However, no weapon was found.

The police are investigating the incident.