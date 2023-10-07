Dutch people in Israel are advised to stay at home and go to an air raid shelter in case of an air alert. They are also advised to follow the instructions of local authorities. A Foreign Affairs spokesperson reported this in response to a request following the attack on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The number of Dutch nationals staying or living in Israel is not clear. As far as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs knows, there are no Dutch nationals in Gaza.

For Israel, there are travel advisories in various places with the different color codes yellow, orange, and red. For the Gaza Strip, the travel advice is red.

Due to the situation in Israel, the airline Transavia has cancelled the flight to Tel Aviv scheduled for Saturday as a precautionary measure. The next flight is scheduled for Monday. Whether this will work will be decided later. According to a Transavia spokesperson, the safety situation is being monitored. The advice to travelers is to keep an eye on the Schiphol site.

Overall, it is not known whether the travel advice for Israel will be adjusted.