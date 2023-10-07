The number of Dutch citizens succumbing to accidental falls is on the rise. According to a report released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on Monday, 6,200 individuals died as a result of a slip in 2022, marking a 15 percent increase from the previous year.

Accidental falls accounted for 3.7 percent of all deaths in the Netherlands last year, averaging 17 fatal incidents daily. This has made falls the leading non-natural cause of death, surpassing suicide (with 1,900 annual deaths) and traffic accidents (at 772 annual deaths).

The CBS highlighted that the elderly population experienced the most significant surge in fall-related fatalities. Nearly 80 percent of the victims were aged 80 or above, with a notable increase observed among those over 90 and individuals diagnosed with brain disorders, including dementia.

While the growing aging population in the country partly explains the rise, the CBS emphasized that the rate of fatal falls is escalating faster than the aging trend itself. They noted that in 2010, fall-related deaths stood at 17.5 per 100,000 residents, but by 2022, this rate had jumped to 35.2 per 100,000.

Liesbeth Preller, an expert from the knowledge center Sport & Bewegen, stated on Tuesday that many severe fall incidents can be prevented. She emphasized that continuous exercise is crucial for managing and reducing the risk of falls, and encouraged activities ranging from football played at walking speed to various nursing home programs.

She encouraged local governments, local healthcare providers, health and welfare organizations, sports clubs and trainers to work hand-in-hand. Preller argued that when all links in the chain work cooperatively, they can make sure the aging population still has access to physical fitness programs.

"Together, and with seniors who want to exercise more, they determine whether a chain-link approach to fall prevention leads to a win-win situation: less pressure on healthcare, lower social costs and seniors who remain self-reliant and healthy for longer."