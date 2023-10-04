Police confirmed on Wednesday that a 30-year-old Lithuanian man was killed earlier this week when he was run over by a combine harvest. The victim was likely sleeping in the field at the time, investigators said shortly after the Monday afternoon incident.

The corn stalks in the field along Erik de Rodeweg in Sevenum was roughly two meters tall, according to the Telegraaf. Agriculture equipment was used to harvest the crop on Monday morning. An older couple walking in the area that afternoon found the victim's mangled body and called police. Witnesses told the newspaper that the body was missing a leg.

Some of the victim's belongings were found close to the dead man. Records show that emergency services were dispatched to the scene just before 2:20 p.m. Sevenum is a village located in the municipality of Horst aan de Maas, Limburg.

The incident was likely a "fatal accident," police said. "The investigation has shown that no crime was committed."

Police officers added they would not make further comment about the case out of respect for the victim's family.