A child got hurt when a car crashed into the playground of a daycare center on Dijkgraafhof in Zwolle on Monday morning. Emergency services rushed the child to a nearby hospital. An ambulance also took the driver of the car to the hospital with injuries, the local office for the emergency services, Veiligheidsregio IJsselland, reported.

The first report of a traffic accident with injuries was called in from Dijkgraafhof at 9:01 a.m. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were immediately dispatched, followed by a trauma team in a helicopter.

The response was scaled up to a Grip 1 local emergency by 9:20 a.m. In such scenarios, all emergency services workers unite under a single incident commander to handle the situation in a more organized manner.

According to RTV Oost, the daycare involved is ‘t Werkel in the Stadshagen district. The car drove from an adjacent roundabout, over the verge, through a hedge and a fence, and onto the playground. The car was still on the playground at around 11:00 a.m., surrounded by the wreckage of a fence and a smashed sunshade.

The daycare called parents to pick up their children. The police are investigating exactly what happened.