The relatives of the mother and daughter killed in one of two shootings in Rotterdam on Thursday still cannot comprehend the death of their loved ones. "We are deeply saddened by the death of two completely innocent people who did no harm to anyone," they said in a statement published by the organization Namen de Familie. "It leaves a black hole in our hearts."

Last Thursday, 39-year-old Marlous and her 14-year-old daughter Romy were killed in the shooting in a house on Heiman Dullaertplein. The bereaved families said they still have many questions about how the shooting could have happened. "Questions that need to be answered, but what our families want most right now is to take the time to quietly grieve the loss of our sister, niece, granddaughter, and (step)daughter." The grieving families ask everyone to respect their privacy in the process. "That includes the funerals, which will be private."

In addition to the woman and her daughter, 43-year-old Erasmus MC lecturer Jurgen Damen was also killed in a second shooting in Rotterdam on Thursday. The police have arrested a suspect in both fatal incidents.

The immediate relatives of the victims killed in Thursday's two shootings in Rotterdam do not want a silent march, said Rosa Jansen from Victim Support Netherlands on Saturday evening on EenVandaag. The relatives also ask people who want to organize something to do so in consultation with the relatives, Jansen said.

The organization has set up the website www.schietpartijenrotterdam.nl, where more information about the incidents and contact details of relief organizations can be found. "This way, witnesses, relatives, loved ones, and others involved can turn to one place with all their questions," Jansen said.

A spokesperson for the municipality of Rotterdam confirmed that no silent march will be organized unless the family supports it.

Namen de Familie is part of Victim Support Netherlands and supports victims and relatives who have made the headlines due to a very unpleasant event or personal misfortune.