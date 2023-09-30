RKC-Ajax was suspended on Saturday evening after a very severe injury to goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen. A defibrillator was used as the players huddled around to hide the incident from the spectators.

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey collided with the head of the goalkeeper in the final stages of the match. The players saw the severity of the injury and instantly called over the doctors, as some could not contain their emotions.

It was decided shortly after that no football would be played for the rest of the night after a discussion between the captains and officials. Ajax were leading the match 3-2 at the time.