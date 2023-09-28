The police found the carcasses of two ponies and a horse's head near the Genooy Chapel and Groeneweg in Venlo. The carcasses were found last week Monday, and the horse head over the past weekend, the police confirmed to L1.

The two carcasses were buried close to the chapel. The horse’s head was lying in a green area a little further away, according to the broadcaster. The police are investigating. “We call on anyone who saw something strange near the chapel on September 18 or the two preceding days to let us know,” a police spokesperson told L1.

The Venlo man who stumbled across the horse’s head posted about his experience on Facebook. He was walking near the Maas when he made the grizzly discovery in a meadow near Groeneweg. According to the man, the horse’s head, with reins still attached, lay on the ground with no other body parts in sight. He immediately called the police.

“What should have been a nice, beautiful walk turned into a nightmare for men,” the man wrote. “May walk to the Maas will never be the same again with this image on my retina.”