There were five explosions in Rotterdam on the night from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the total number of explosions in the city this year to 136, a spokesperson for the Rotterdam police told NL Times. A hand grenade was also found by a boy in a playground on Sunday.

The Rotterdam area has seen a surge in explosions at homes and businesses this year. These incidents are believed to be connected to drug trafficking, with stores and homes being particularly targeted.

The explosions on Monday night occurred in Rotterdam-Zuid and the Oude Noorden. The first explosion, around 11:45 p.m., damaged mailboxes on a porch on Noordplein.

Een explosie rond 23.45 veroorzaakte schade aan brievenbussen van een portiek aan het #Noordplein #Rotterdam

Niemand raakte gewond. We onderzoeken wat de explosie heeft veroorzaakt en wie dat heeft gedaan. Iets gezien of beelden die kunnen helpen? 09008844 of anoniem 0800-7000 — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 25, 2023

A second explosion occurred around 1:45 a.m., destroying a porch on Charloisse Kerksingel.

Op de #CharloisseKerksingel #Rotterdam klonk rond 01.45 een enorme knal. Een explosie vernielde het portiek. Gelukkig geen gewonden. Specialisten van opsporing en op het gebied van explosieven doen onderzoek. Help ons met uw beelden en informatie 0900-8844/ Anoniem 0800-7000 — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 26, 2023

Shortly after 3 a.m., explosions were reported at a residence on Dantestraat and a café on Pretorialaan.

Nog twee explosies in Rdam deze nacht! Kort na 03.00 uur was zowel woning aan de #Dantestraat als café aan de #Pretorialaan doelwit. Ook hier blijft het bij schade aan de panden, geen gewonden. Alle informatie die helpt de daders te vinden is welkom! 0900-8844 anoniem 0800-7000 — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 26, 2023

The fifth explosion occurred around 3:45 a.m., shattering the windows of a home on Koenraadvan Zwabenstraat.

Bij een 5e explosie deze nacht zijn rond 03.45 uur de ramen van een woning aan de #KoenraadvanZwabenstraat gesneuveld. De bewoners zijn ongedeerd. Alle explosies worden zorgvuldig onderzocht. Zie je een verdachte situatie, vertrouw je het niet? Aarzel niet 112 te bellen! — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 26, 2023

"It was definitely a busy night,” the spokesperson said. No one was injured in this series of explosions. An investigation is underway to determine if there are connections between these explosions. No arrests were made as of 12:00 p.m., the spokesperson informed NL Times.

As of September 26, the total number of violent incidents involving explosions in Rotterdam and surrounding areas has reached 136. By August 10, there had already been 104 explosions. The spokesperson said that “over a hundred people” have been arrested so far this year on suspicion of involvement in these explosions.

On Sunday evening, a 7-year-old boy discovered a hand grenade in the bushes of a playground on the Groepstraat in the Tarwewijk neighborhood. "He thought it was fake, but I believed it was a real bomb," his older brother told regional broadcaster Rijmond. "I immediately ran and took it away. I then felt it and it felt heavy, not life plastic. I then told my mother and friends to call the police."

De aangetroffen #handgranaat in de speeltuin aan de #Groepstraat in #Rotterdam is zojuist door de EOD veilig weggehaald. De afzetting wordt opgeheven. De politie zet het onderzoek naar de herkomst en de plaatser(s) voort. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 24, 2023

The police arrived and secured the playground. A bomb disposal team removed the grenade, the police reported.