Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb will visit the Schammenkamp on Friday, where an explosion happened last week, followed by a fire. Three people lost their lives in the incident.

Aboutaleb will speak to the police and others who assisted after the incident. The mayor will then go to a nearby school where he will talk to inhabitants of the street in Rotterdam-Zuid where the explosion happened.

A few bystanders are complaining about the timing of Aboutaleb’s visit, a reporter from ANP was told. They think that the mayor should have returned from his trip to Latin America sooner. Another is pleading for more neighborhood officers. There are many flowers, drawings, and cards by a tree next to the explosion.

According to the police, the explosion may have been caused by a drug lab under the apartments. This has led to many questions about possible drug labs in the neighborhoods. Bureau Rijnmond has dedicated an episode to the explosion. The police have received several tips as a result of this.