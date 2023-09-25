The western passenger tunnel at Amsterdam Central Station is closed on the city center side for renovation starting from Monday. The entrance on the IJ side of the tunnel remains open. The closure of the passenger tunnel is the next step in the major renovation of Amsterdam Central Station.

Until the construction is completed, travelers arriving by train can use the other passenger tunnels in the station to access the city center. The entrance to the NS ticket and service desks will be moved to the front of the station during the renovation. The night counter at the station has been relocated to the IJ side.

ProRail expects the tunnel renovations to continue until mid-2024, after which the access gates on the city center side will be reopened.

The rail infrastructure manager started preparatory works for a major renovation of Amsterdam Central Station in May, which previously required some shops in the western passenger tunnel to close.

The wheelchair ramp will be removed and replaced with stairs and an escalator. Two lifts will connect the entrance, the passenger tunnel, and the first platform, making them all more accessible. Other upgrades include a new floor and the reconstruction of the monumental arch construction under the first platform.

The renovations are necessary "to accommodate more trains in the future and provide more space for travelers," according to ProRail. The number of passengers at Amsterdam Central is projected to increase from 200,000 to 275,000 daily.

The station's renovation is expected to last until 2030, according to the rail infrastructure manager.