One person got hurt in a shooting outside Club Air in Amsterdam early on Monday morning. The police have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened outside the popular nightclub on Amstelstraat. Records show the police and several ambulances responded to the scene at 3:22 a.m. A trauma team by helicopter was also dispatched to the scene, indicating that the victim’s injuries may be serious.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of a suspect to ANP. According to the news wire, investigators found a firearm at the scene after the shooting.

The police cordoned off the street in front of Club Air for trace evidence investigation.