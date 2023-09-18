Image
Stock image of Dutch police crime scene tape - Credit: twixx / DepositPhotos - License: DepositPhotos
Monday, 18 September 2023 - 10:20
Shooting in front of popular Amsterdam nightclub leaves one injured
One person got hurt in a shooting outside Club Air in Amsterdam early on Monday morning. The police have a suspect in custody.
The shooting happened outside the popular nightclub on Amstelstraat. Records show the police and several ambulances responded to the scene at 3:22 a.m. A trauma team by helicopter was also dispatched to the scene, indicating that the victim’s injuries may be serious.
A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of a suspect to ANP. According to the news wire, investigators found a firearm at the scene after the shooting.
The police cordoned off the street in front of Club Air for trace evidence investigation.