The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a woman at Groningen Airport Eelde on Monday based on an international arrest warrant. She is wanted by the German authorities for a major fraud case, the Marechaussee said on Instagram on Thursday.

The authorities in Germany suspect the woman of committing millions of euros worth of fraud, the Marechaussee said. She was on her way to Spain, according to ANP. The arrest warrant against her popped up when security checked her identity at passport control.

The woman is in custody and will be extradited to Germany soon.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. It is responsible for border security, including at airports and seaports, among other things