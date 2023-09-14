Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema received over 22,000 signatures against the proposed erotic center in Amsterdam, Het Parool reported on Thursday. A delegation representing an alliance of about 30 groups opposed to the plan met with her on Thursday to voice their opposition.

In recent months, Halsema has faced criticism for her plans to reduce tourism pressure in the Red Light District. This includes proposals to establish an erotic center in the Noord or Zuid, a move aimed at relocating sex workers from the overcrowded city center to reduce tourism. The sex workers themselves have expressed their opposition to the plan.

In June, an alliance against the erotic center was formed by Mariska Majoor, founder of the Prostitution Information Center, and Theodoor van Boven, owner of the Condomerie. Approximately 30 groups, including business associations, institutions affiliated with the Red Light District, residents associations, and interest groups, have joined the alliance. They argue that the proposed erotic center is not the solution to the existing issues of overcrowding and nuisance in the city center.

A delegation met with Femke Halsema on Thursday at the city hall to voice their opposition and gave her over 22,000 signatures from residents in Noord and Zuid, and other stakeholders. A volume of objectation “that cannot be ignored,” Majoor told Halsema.

According to Het Parool, Halsema acknowledged that the sex workers are not the issue, but rather the commercialization of the Red Light District attracting undesirable tourism. She maintained that the proposed center aims to reduce this tourist appeal.

“I don’t know how she does but she manages to gracefully offer a rebuttal each time,” commented one business owner to the newspaper following the meeting.

The protest against the erotic center shows no signs of slowing. A recent survey revealed that only one in five Amsterdammers supports the plans for the erotic center., The Amsterdam branch of the hospitality association KHN recently announced its opposition. The newspaper noted that all opposition parties are currently against the plan, while coalition parties hesitate to publicly support it.

Halsema is expected to release a detailed letter outlining the next steps by the end of October. This letter may include narrowing down the plan to one location or possibly scrapping it altogether. The ultimate decision will lie with the city council.