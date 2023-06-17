For some time now, there has been a heated debate about whether an erotic center should be built in Amsterdam. Local politicians continue to back the construction of the erotic center, although only one in five Amsterdammers is in favor of the arrival of such a center, a study from Het Parool commissioned by research bureau O&S found.

According to the study, 53 percent of respondents said they were against the establishment of an erotic center in the Dutch capital. More than a third of the respondents even said that they "totally disagree" with the establishment of such a center. Furthermore, the survey conducted by O&S found that only one-fifth of respondents are in favor of a sex center, and 27 percent are neutral about the discussion surrounding its construction.

For local politicians, this poll suggests that plans to build the erotic center, approved by the city council since 2021, could turn into a one-way street. However, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema and coalition partners GroenLinks, PvdA, and D66 are sticking to the plan to build the erotic center. Mainly because this construction was in their coalition agreement when they won the elections last year. For the coalition, it is clear that through the erotic center the strains of the red light district, such as too many night disturbances and overcrowding can be fought.

But the euphoria over the construction of the erotic center came to a halt when residents learned of the preferred sites, two in the south and one in the north. This triggered a wave of concern and anger among residents of the affected districts. For instance, the residents of the North (73 percent) and South (69 percent) districts in particular were strongly against the establishment of an erotic center, the study showed. As a result, district councils as well as local politicians spoke out against the planned construction of the erotic center.

After this year's summer, Amsterdam politicians will continue to talk about the development of the erotic center. For Mayor Halsema this week, however, it remains clear that she is still behind the construction of an erotic center. In her opinion, an erotic center is necessary to reduce over-tourism and harassment in the red light district and to improve the situation of sex workers, Het Parool reported.