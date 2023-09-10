People are increasingly willing to pay to give up their pets, according to Stichting DierenLot. The Dutch animal aid organization conducted a study on overflowing animal shelters and found out that shelters have noticed a surge in the number of animals being voluntarily given up by their owners, a process that often requires the payment of a fee. Cats, rabbits, and rodents, in particular, are frequently being left at shelters.

The findings are based on data gathered from 60 animal shelters that responded to a survey and 15 additional responses. About a third of the shelters reported a significant increase, while a fifth noted a slight rise. The most common reasons people cite for giving up their pet are either a lack of finances or time to properly care for the animal or behavioral issues displayed by the animal.

There has also been a rise in the number of stray animals being abandoned at shelters, with 42.6 percent of the shelters witnessing a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

DierenLot suggests that the influx is causing growing difficulties for shelters in accommodating the relinquished or abandoned animals. They are not only facing capacity issues but also financial constraints. Consequently, shelters have to frequently decline requests to take in animals.