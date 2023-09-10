The Flevo Hospital in Almere is facing a norovirus outbreak in the cardiology department. The norovirus has broken out in the cardiology department of the Flevo Hospital in Almere. As a result, no new patients will be admitted to the care unit of this department, the hospital announced on Saturday. They will be temporarily transferred to other departments.

Patients with norovirus symptoms are being cared for in separate rooms. The hospital has initiated additional rounds of cleaning and is paying more attention to hand washing. Visitors to hospitalized patients are asked to wash their hands after their visit and leave the hospital immediately. Employees with symptoms should stay at home until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

The norovirus causes inflammation of the intestines and is highly contagious. It is also known as the stomach flu. The virus is found in the feces and vomit of people who carry it. In most cases, symptoms disappear after 1 to 4 days. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.