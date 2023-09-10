Once again a heat record was set, according to Weeronline. On Saturday around 3:50 p.m., the temperature in De Bilt rose to 28.4 degrees, officially making it the warmest September 9 since records began at the start of the last century. The previous record for this date was set in 2012. At that time, the temperature in De Bilt rose to 28.1 degrees.

At the moment, the warmest place in the country is West Dorpe with 30.3 degrees. The national record for September 9 is 31.8 degrees and was measured in Gemert in 1928.

It is the fourth heat record in a row this week for De Bilt, making it clear that we are in a particularly warm period for the time of year. Before this week, a heat record occurred only twice this year. Previously, an official date heat record was set on January 1 and July 8.

On Sunday, the chances for weather records are again very high, as the Netherlands awaits warm summer weather with maximum temperatures of 30 to 33 degrees. Only on the Wadden Islands, it is less hot at 27 degrees, Weeronline reports.

Monday will also still be quite warm, but the chances of a heat record will be lower. In the following days, the temperature drops and it will be between 19 and 22 degrees.