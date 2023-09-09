Two people were killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Meulunterseweg in the rural area of Lunteren (Gelderland) on Friday evening. In addition, a third person was seriously injured, the police reported. One of the deceased was the driver of the vehicle involved.

Rond 21:40u kregen we melding van een ernstig, eenzijdig ongeval op de Meulunterseweg in Lunteren. Twee inzittenden van het betrokken voertuig, onder wie de bestuurder, zijn overleden. De derde inzittende raakte zwaargewond. FO Verkeer gaat onderzoek doen naar de toedracht. ^SV — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) September 8, 2023

The report of the accident, in which a van crashed into a tree, was received by the police around 9:40 p.m. The fire brigade arrived on site with several units to free the three occupants from the vehicle. In addition, trauma helicopters were called in from Nijmegen and Amsterdam for support. The road was completely closed due to the accident and the investigation, the Barneveldse Krant reported.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.