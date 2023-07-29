A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dordrecht on Friday night. The accident, in which the car went off the road, occurred shortly after midnight on the Zuidendijk. The victim was from the neighboring village of Puttershoek.

According to the police, the man died at the scene of the accident. The investigation into the circumstances of the accident is still ongoing.

In another incident, a man was injured in a stabbing at the market in Maastricht on Friday night. The man was later taken to a hospital.

De politie ontving rond 04:50 uur een melding van een steekincident op de Markt in #Maastricht. Patrouilles zijn aanwezig en onderzoeken wat er gebeurd is. Meer informatie volgt. — Politie Eenheid Limburg (@POL_Limburg) July 29, 2023

The stabbing incident occurred around 04:50 a.m. on Saturday. The police have a suspect in mind, but no one has yet been arrested in connection with the case. The reason for the stabbing is still unclear and the police are looking for witnesses.