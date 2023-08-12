Two people died in an accident in the Zuid-Holland village of Ter Heijde. Already on Friday afternoon, it was announced that one of the occupants had died in the accident. The driver was taken to a hospital. However, there he succumbed to his injuries, the police confirmed Friday evening reports from local news site District8. No one else was injured, the police spokesperson said.

It was a single-vehicle accident, meaning no other traffic was involved. The incident occurred on Karel Doorman Way. The cause of the accident is still unknown, the police said.

Two employees of a Syrian restaurant in Zaandam were taken to a hospital on Friday evening after a fire broke out in the restaurant. According to a fire department spokesperson, they suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. According to the fire department, the staff immediately sent all the guests outside. It is not known how many people were in the building on the west side. The fire did not spread, a spokesperson said.