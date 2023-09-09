The largest archaeological investigation in the Netherlands, according to the municipality, will begin in Heerlen on Saturday. More than 160 volunteers will begin excavating remains from Roman times. They will work in about 25 gardens and public squares of the Roman quarter in the Limburg city.

Welkom bij de Grote Graafdagen van Heel Heerlen Graaft! Op 9 & 10 september tijdens de Open Monumentendagen gaan 150 vrijwilligers aan de slag in 25 tuinen in #Heerlen. Zij graven putjes van 1 m2 onder begeleiding van professionele archeologen. Check https://t.co/DprNBD4NdW pic.twitter.com/uKJwvzOkE8 — RAAP (@RAAPerfgoed) September 7, 2023

The streets, houses, and gardens contain a lot of information about the former Roman fortified city of Coriovallum, according to the municipality. The alderman for culture and heritage, Jordy Clemens, expects unique finds during the excavations during the Great Digging Days of Heel Heerlen Graaft. "It is the first time in the Netherlands that an archaeological investigation of this scale is being carried out in a city together with the citizens," he reveals. "I'm very proud and honored that so many residents of Heerlen are participating in this unique project, and I look forward to hearing about our residents' experiences and the findings that will come to light!"

The Roman quarter in Heerlen will remain an archaeological research area after Saturday and Sunday. The participating residents and volunteers have been prepared for the excavation work over the past months.

According to the municipality, the excavation activities are accessible to everyone. The project is a collaboration between the municipality of Heerlen, Utrecht University, NWO, Constructing the Limes, the Thermenmuseum, De Vondst, Restaura, LGOG, Via Belgica, and numerous volunteers, it is stated on the municipality's website.