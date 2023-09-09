The national weather institute KNMI issued a Code Yellow warning saying that the fog may reduce visibility to less than 100 meters in many places, which can be treacherous for road traffic. Code Yellow will be in effect in the western part of the country until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The weather warning applies to the provinces of Zeeland, North Brabant, Utrecht, and Flevoland, as well as Noord- and Zuid-Holland.

According to Weeronline, visibility can be less than 50 meters in some places. However, in the east of the Netherlands, the sun shines. During the morning, the fog will dissipate and the sun will come out.

When relatively warm air flows over a cold surface (such as a cold sea or lake), it cools. When the cooling reaches the condensation point, fog forms. This type of fog can occur in the Netherlands, when the North Sea, the Wadden Sea, and the IJsselmeer are still relatively cold. With the wind from the sea, the fog then drifts into the country.