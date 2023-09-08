Two police officers sustained injuries on Thursday when they were attacked near a school located on Delflandlaan in Voorburg, in the province of Zuid-Holland, the Den Haag police reported on Friday. They were on the scene to mediate a conflict involving several youths.

Twee van onze collega's raakten gisteren gewond toen zij belaagd werden bij een school aan de #Delflandlaan in #Voorburg. De agenten kwamen ter plaatse vanwege een conflict tussen jongeren. Zij richtten zich vervolgens tegen de agenten. @POL_Ldamvburg https://t.co/UV8OY2pph7 — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) September 8, 2023

Around 4 p.m., the police received a report about “unrest” at the school sparked by a conflict among several youths.

The situation escalated when a 14-year-old boy from The Hague refused to follow the instructions given by the officers, prompting them to try to arrest him. The boy's mother, who was also present, allegedly tried to stop them. The suspect then attacked another officer at the scene and held her in a chokehold. A scuffle ensued, during which the other officer was also injured .

The boy was arrested. It remains unclear whether the youths involved in the incident were school students.

The police did not provide more information about the nature of their injuries.

The police are investigating the incident and are urging witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can contact 0900 8844 or report anonymously at 0800 7000.

In a statement, the police emphasized their zero-tolerance stance on any form of verbal or physical violence against personnel and those in public service roles. "In cases of aggression and violence directed at police officers, the police stands firmly behind their staff," the statement read.

It went on to note that the perpetrator will face criminal and financial repercussions. “It has been agreed that the punishment for violence against p