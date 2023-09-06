A woman was stabbed to death on Casper Fagelstraat in Apeldoorn in broad daylight on Tuesday. She was outside with a young girl when she got attacked. The child witnessed everything, De Stentor reports. Locals are horrified.

The stabbing happened around noon where Casper Fagelstraat crosses with Paulus Buysstraat. Emergency services, including a trauma team by helicopter, responded en mass. First responders tried resuscitating the woman, but she died at the scene. The fire department placed screens around her.

The police arrested a man on the street almost immediately after the stabbing. Shortly before they cuffed the man, the police took the little girl who was with the woman away from the scene. Locals estimate her at around 4 years old.

The stabbing happened in front of the apartment building where the woman lived, locals told De Stentor. “She lived on my block,” a local said. “We always said hello to each other. I greeted her when she let the children play on the sidewalk. Unbelievable that this happened. She was such a kind woman.”

“At first, you just hope that things turn out well for the woman,” another local said. “It is quiet living here. Actually, nothing ever happens. And now we are in the middle of this… Terrible.”

A day later, all that is left at the scene of the murder is a white rose and two unlit candles. The rose is wrapped in foil with ladybugs on it, the symbol against senseless violence.

“We didn’t sleep well because of this last night,” a local told De Stentor on Wednesday morning. “It is unbelievable that this happened. We live quite comfortably here together in one complex. When someone is ripped away in this way, it is very hard.”

“We didn’t really have contact with this neighbor, but we always greeted each other. This must be horrible for her loved ones. We also sympathize with the girl who was with her.”