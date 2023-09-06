The trend of ever-increasing prices in the supermarket has come to an end, according to data agency Hiiper. Consumers pay less at checkout for many products than six months ago, though prices are unlikely to return to the level before skyrocketing inflation. “In total, you still pay over 11 percent more for your groceries than last year,” Hiiper director Joep Smeets told NOS.

The broadcaster asked Hiiper to analyze the prices of daily groceries several times this year.

Two months ago, cucumbers, strawberries, aubergines, and melons were cheaper than a year ago. That trend of falling produce prices has continued. On average, a cucumber costs 10 percent less than a year ago and 34 percent less than the price peak in March. Tomatoes, broccoli, and bananas are also considerably cheaper than in March but still about 6 percent more expensive than a year ago.

Dairy, cheese, and eggs are 3 percent cheaper than in March.

Other products’ prices are still increasing. Frozen products, for example, are now 16 percent more expensive than a year ago.

Cookies and chocolate are also more expensive, likely due to higher cocoa and sugar prices. Smeets said that cookies and chocolate have become more expensive every month since the start of last year. The peak of these price increases has not yet been reached.

Several supermarket chains, including Jumbo and Albert Heijn, have also indicated that massive price hikes were ending and said they would reduce prices where possible.