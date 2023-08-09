Albert Heijn is cutting prices in the supermarket “where possible,” CEO Frans Muller of parent company Alhold Delhiaize said with the presentation of the quarterly figures. “We are seeing more and more evidence that inflation has passed its peak,” Muller said, NOS reports. “Our local supermarkets have been quick to lower prices for our customers where possible.”

Ahold Delhaize saw turnover increase by about 3 percent to over 22 billion euros in the second quarter, but profits fell by over 20 percent to 468 million euros. The company attributed the lower profits to high energy, transport, and wage costs. Europe, in particular, saw profit margins fall.

Ahold Delhaize is active in many countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, the Czech Republic, and the United States. Muller did not say to what extent prices would drop in the Netherlands specifically.

Supermarket chain Jumbo also said that the peak in price hikes was over when it presented its quarterly figures last month.