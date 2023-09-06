Mark Flekken will defend the goal for the Dutch national team in the European Championship qualification match against Greece on Thursday in Eindhoven. This was announced by Dutch coach Ronald Koeman during a press conference in Zeist on Wednesday. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong also attended the press conference.

The goalkeeper position in the Dutch national team is vacant because Justin Bijlow is injured. The Feyenoord keeper was the preferred choice in the last two international matches against Croatia and Italy during the final round of the Nations League.

Besides Flekken, Koeman also selected the goalkeepers Bart Verbruggen and Andries Noppert. Noppert, from sc Heerenveen, with five international caps, is the most experienced goalkeeper among the three. He played those five matches last year at the World Cup in Qatar. Flekken, now playing with Brentford in the Premier League, has had four international caps, while Verbruggen, from Brighton & Hove Albion, is yet to make his debut for the Dutch national team.

"I choose Mark because I think he deserves it," Koeman said regarding the 30-year-old Limburger. "He has performed well over a long period and is fit. He has also been with this group for a longer time. Andries had a fantastic World Cup but was injured for a while afterwards. This is when you make choices. Verbruggen is shaping up to be a great goalkeeper. He is welcome to prove that he is better, but for Thursday, I choose Mark," the trainer said.

Flekken has spent the recent years playing in Germany. He joined Freiburg in 2018. Flekken rose to prominence at the Bundesliga club, however, the previous national coach, Louis van Gaal, did not select him for the World Cup squad in Qatar last year.

In May, Flekken transferred from Freiburg to Brentford, where he signed a four-year contract. In the first four league games of this season, Flekken was a starting player for the Premier League club.

Dutch team not too friendly, Frenkie de Jong said

Footballer Frenkie de Jong said during the press conference on Wednesday he does not agree with the assessment that the Dutch team is too friendly and are not blunt and honest enough with each other while on the pitch. “It has taken on a bit of a life of its own,” the FC Barcelona midfielder said.

“It’s not that we never did that. If someone doesn’t do their job, you have to smack someone on the head. But not if someone delivers a bad ball one time; That can happen. You mustn’t make comments about every bad ball.”

Koeman himself indicated on Monday at the start of the international football period that he thinks the players should demand more from one another. He said that he is counting on his more experienced internationals for the upcoming matches. The 26-year-old De Jong is now also part of that experienced group.

“I don’t know if my role on the field is different now,” said De Jong. “Maybe in ‘steering’ the boys. That makes sense when you get a little older and have more experience. But on the pitch? I don’t think so.”

Footballers’ lives are harder now than before, Koeman stated

Koeman said on Wednesday that the current generation of football players has it harder in many respects than during his time as a player. They deserve more respect for that, he said.

“This generation is not easygoing. They are much more involved in their profession than we used to be. Back then, you didn’t have mobile phones yet, so we could do anything and everything as football players in those days,” said Koeman.

“In contemporary football, so much is demanded of the players. In matches, in terms of travel. Frenkie was home at 3 a.m. on Sunday. After three hours of sleep, he had to board the airplane to the Netherlands again. So you have to be very careful with that. They play so many games and have to be super fit in everything they do. You can also have some respect for that.”