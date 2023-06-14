The Netherlands were beaten by Croatia in the Nations League semi-finals on Wednesday. Ronald Koeman’s side were beaten 2-4 by the Croats and are eliminated. Donyell Malen and Noa Lang scored the goals for Oranje, who will now play in a third-place playoff on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman’s first two games back as Netherlands manager in his second spell were disappointing. After a crushing 4-0 loss to France in a European Championship qualifier, his side failed to convince in a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar in March. Koeman was forced to do without Memphis Depay for this international break as the star man is injured. Lutsharel Geertruida and Teun Koopmeiners were given starting places, with Jurrien Timber and Georginio Wijnaldum starting on the bench. Luka Modric started the match for Croatia. The former Balon d Or winner is possibly playing his second to last international for the side as reports have stated he is set to retire after the nations league.

The Nations League represents this generation’s Croatia side’s last chance at silverware. The Croats reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and the semi-final of the World Cup last year in Qatar. It was noticeable in the ferocity and aggression in the way the Croatian side played, with many fouls and hard tackles roared on by their 12.000 fans in de Kuip.

But despite this, they could not prevent Koeman’s side from taking the lead after 33 minutes. A defence-splitting pass by newly crowned Champions League winner Nathan Ake found Mats Wieffer in the box. The midfielder laid the ball off to Donyell Malen, who did the rest by striking the ball into the far corner.

Croatia was awarded a penalty after 52 minutes. Cody Gakpo did not see Modric coming out of the corner of his eye and pulled the midfielder back in the box. Referee Istvan Kovacs did not hesitate and pointed to the spot. Andrey Kramaric took the penalty and calmly lobbed the ball through the middle to level the game.

Koeman’s side did not react and went behind in the 73rd minute. Luka Ivanusec crossed the ball into the box, which was met by Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic who swept the ball home.

Gakpo had a huge chance to make up for his mistake in the first minute of injury time when the ball fell favorably for the forward, but he dragged his shot wide.

But the Croatians kept failing to block the crosses, which was a primary source of danger for the Dutch due to their size advantage, and in the end, it proved costly. A cross from Frenkie de Jong was headed down by Virgil Van Dijk before dropping to substitute Noa Lang, who side-footed the ball home.

The goal was scored thirty seconds before the final whistle, ensuring the match went to extra time. Croatia took the lead with a shot out of the blue by Bruno Petkovic in the 7th minute of extra time. The striker turned away from de Jong before hitting a shot from a distance which was unstoppable for Justin Bijlow in the Netherlands goal.

Lang was given an enormous opportunity to bring the Netherlands level in extra time after a mistake by Lovro Majer gifted the Dutch a chance. Steven Bergwijn took the first shot, which Dominic Livakovic saved, but the rebound fell to Lang, who only had to hit the target for a goal. The winger was unsuccessful in his attempt, only hitting the side netting.

It was Pasalic’s turn to miss a big opportunity next when he smashed the ball against the crossbar, having already gone past Bijlow.

Croatia put the match to bed with five minutes to go. Tyrell Malacia tried a risky tackle in the box and only made contact with Petkovic giving Croatia a second penalty. Croatia’s captain Luka Modric stepped up and converted to top off a magnificent performance from the skipper.

The Netherlands will be playing in Enschede on Sunday in the third-place playoff. Spain faces Italy in the other semi-final tomorrow to decide who will face Croatia in Rotterdam in the final and who will play Ronald Koeman’s men.