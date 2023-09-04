The court declared Holland Norway Lines bankrupt on Monday. The ferry service to Kristiansand, Norway, has been shut down, bankruptcy administrator Hans Silvius confirmed to RTV Noord.

Last week, the ferry company reported that it had run into financial problems after leaving the Eemshaven, filing for a deferment of payment on Wednesday.

Until April, the MS Romantika, the ship used for the ferry service to Norway, still sailed from Eemshaven in Groningen. Holland Norway Lines then briefly moved to a quay in Cuxhaven before moving to the Emden port in Germany in June.

The MS Romantika is currently moored in Emden and is no longer sailing. People currently in Norway will have to find alternative transport back to the Netherlands, according to RTV Noord. People who still have a ticket for a crossing will likely lose that money.