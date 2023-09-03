In the coming week, there is a chance of tropical temperatures in the Netherlands. Already from Sunday, it will be summery warm with lots of sunshine, and towards the next weekend the temperature will rise locally to 30 degrees and higher. Therefore, a regional heat wave cannot be ruled out. The chance of this is greatest in the southeast, Weeronline reports.

The heat will be pushed into the Netherlands with a wind from the east to southeast. Already Sunday will be much warmer than last week, with local temperatures of 25 degrees. In the following days, temperatures continue to rise towards 30 degrees. The heat is unusual for September and remarkable because the tropical 30 degrees was not reached anywhere in the Netherlands in August.

According to the weather service, nothing can stop the summer in the Netherlands and hot days are expected at the beginning of September. In addition, with the tropically warm temperatures, the humidity also increases during the week. So, especially in the second half of the week, it can get quite humid.

In addition, the UV index is somewhat weaker at this time of year but still reaches level 5 in the middle of the day, which can burn unprotected skin within half an hour. Weeronline therefore advises everyone who goes outdoors to put on sunscreen.



Furthermore, the national weather institute KNMI warns of dense fog for the province of Limburg, which is expected to last until mid-Sunday morning. Code Yellow applies to this area. Locally, visibility is less than 200 meters. Therefore, traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by the fog.