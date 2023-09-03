Many Dutch people believe that others struggle to deal with misinformation found online. Research conducted by the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) revealed that while 48 percent are concerned about the impact of online misinformation, more than three-quarters believe they can spot incorrect or misleading information online.

According to the report, people often do not verify the information they come across online, citing the "time and effort" required. There is also a level of concern about the potential role of artificial intelligence in either detecting or perpetuating misleading information. A slight majority of the surveyed people favor limiting freedom of speech to counter harmful content.

The report also highlights concerns about online behavior, with people worried that insults, threats, and hateful messages could have real-world consequences. Many support implementing measures to counteract such messages.

On the topic of politics, the SCP found that more than half of the respondents believe the Netherlands is on the wrong path. About six in ten expect an economic downturn. Confidence in both the Cabinet and the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, is low. Confidence in European politics is also low. However, most respondents wish for the Netherlands to remain in the European Union. Just over half support Ukraine's accession to the EU, provided the country meets the necessary criteria.

The survey, released on Thursday, was carried out in April and involved more than 3,400 Dutch participants.